Furry Friends with Comanche, the Terrier/Pit Bull mix

Today's Furry Friend is Comanche, the Terrier/Pit Bull mix!

At 7-years-old, Comanche is looking for his forever family.

He is reportedly house broken and does well with children.

The York SPCA says that Comanche can be a grump at times, and is unwilling to share his most prized possessions, leading them to believe he would do best as the center of attention as the only pet in a home.

Comanche is described as very puppy-like, energetic, and is always up for a walk!

He is said to be a fan of every human he meets.

