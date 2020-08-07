Furry Friends with Whisper, the cat

Whisper is an 8-year-old looking for her forever home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Whisper, the cat!

Whisper joins us today from the York SPCA.

She is an 8-year-old long-haired cat who is described as very sweet and laid back.

Whisper can be shy when she first meets you, so she may need time to warm up to a home.

She would also do best as the only animal in the home.

Whisper is described as "a bit on the chunky side", so she will need a home that can give her a proper diet.