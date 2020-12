Strudel & Justin are a bonded pair of 5-month-old kittens looking for their forever home!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today's Furry Friends are Strudel & Justin, the kittens!

They are a bonded pair of 5-month-old kittens that are described as very playful, affectionate and entertaining.

Strudel and Justin are said to get along with other dogs and cats.

Both cats are neutered and up-to-date on their vaccines.

You can check them out in the clip above.