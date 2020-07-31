Furry Friends with Scooby and Rudy, the dog and cat

Today's Furry Friends joined us from the Humane League of Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Today's Furry Friends are Scooby and Rudy, the dog and cat!

They joined us today from the Humane League of Lancaster County.

Scooby is a one-year-old neutered American Pit Bull Terrier who is looking for an owner with an active lifestyle and has no other pets.

The Humane League says joggers or hikers would be great for Scooby.

He'd also do best in a home without young children.

Rudy is a 12-year-old neutered cat.

He is described as a loving boy, who enjoys cuddling on his own terms.