Furry Friends with Lola, the Beagle mix

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today's Furry Friend is Lola, the Beagle mix!

Lola joins us today from Animal Rescue, Inc.

She is a nine-year-old who made her way north after Hurricane Dorian.

Now, the girl is looking for her forever home!

Lola is described as sweet with people, but can be aggressive towards other dogs and cats.

She would do best in a home with no other animals or young children.

Lola is described as a great walking partner that should be easily-house traineed.