Furry Friends with Lily, the Boxer Terrier mix

Today's Furry Friend is Lily, the Boxer Terrier mix!

Lily joins us today from Charlie's Crusaders.

She is a younger Boxer Terrier that is described as being the best mom to nine puppies.

Lily is described as being great with other dogs, but prefers her own space when eating.

She loves car rides and walks, but she does chase cats.

Lily is described as wanting to please, so she will stop when she is told no.

She is almost completely house broken, and is up to date on her vaccinations.

Charlie's Crusaders says that Lily will be spayed once she is done nursing her puppies.