This week's Furry Friend is an 8-year-old kitten named Hogan.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Furry Friends is Hogan, the kitten!

Hogan joins us today from Animal Rescue, Inc.

He is an 8-week-old kitten that is described as super friendly and very playful.

Hogan has all his vaccines, is neutered and has been dewormed.

You can check him out in the clip above.