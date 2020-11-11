Furry Friends with Kane, the Pit Bull

Kane is a three-year-old Pit Bull who is described as active and playful.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Kane, the Pit Bull!

Kane joins us today from the York SPCA.

He is a three-year-old Pit Bull who is described as active, strong, and playful.

The York SPCA says that Kane has been friendly with everyone he has met at the shelter.

He was found as a stray, and the SPCA is unsure how he interacts with other dogs and children.

However, they do recommend a home with no cats for Kane.

He is looking for someone who could help him learn better leash etiquette and manners, along with enjoying the outdoors.

You can apply to adopt Kane here.