Furry Friends with Indi, the Doberman Pinscher

Indi, short for 'Indiana Jones' is an adult Doberman Pinscher looking for his forever home.

He joins us today from Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Pennsylvania.

Indi is described as a true protector and strong, dominant male that would do well with a submissive female.

He knows basic commands and is food motivated.

Indi is said to need some work on the leash and could afford to shed a few pounds.

It is recommended that Indi exercises on a daily basis, and he is a big fan of playing fetch.

The rescue says that due to abuse in his past, Indi is uncertain of men, and would need to take it slow with introductions at first.

Indi is neutered, micro chipped, and up-to-date on all his shots.

