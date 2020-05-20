Furry Friends with Howie, the Doberman Pinscher

Howie is a 2-year-old boy looking for his forever home!

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Howie, the Doberman Pinscher!

Howie joins us today from the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Pennsylvania.

He came to the home from a rescue partner group, and not too much is known about his background.

However, Howie is 2-years-old and loves to play with other dogs.

The rescue says Howie may have issues on resource guarding, but little is known on what item he covets.

Howie is described as a shy boy that can be skittish around loud noises or commotion, and due to that, it is recommended that Howie joins a quiet home.

He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for his forever home!