Furry Friends with Hero, the Doberman

Hero is a 10-year-old looking for his forever home.

Today's Furry Friend is Hero, the Doberman!

Hero is a 10-year-old doberman who used to perform in the show ring.

He came to the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA when his owner was no longer able to care for him.

Hero has extensive obedience training and is house broken and crate trained.

After being suspicious of strangers, Hero warms up after proper introductions and snacks.

Ideally, Hero would fit best in a home that is quiet and doesn't have a lot of goings on. He would do well in a home with older or no children, no other pets and a minimal number of stairs.

He needs to be crated when left alone in the house overnight, as he can be mischievous.

Check out Hero in the clip above.