Furry Friends with Griphook, the cat

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Griphook, the cat!

Griphook joins us today from the York SPCA.

He is described as being shy when meeting new people, but once he warms up to you, he is cuddly and affectionate.

Griphook loves attention, but is also said to love other cats.

He would do well with a few feline friends in his future home. The SPCA is unsure of how Griphook interacts with dogs.

Due to some skin allergies, Griphook requires a special diet and skin-sensitive food.

The York SPCA hopes that Griphook can celebrate the holidays with a new family!

