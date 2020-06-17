Furry Friends with General, the Shepherd mix

General is a two-year-old Shepherd mix looking for his forever home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is General, the Shepherd mix!

General is a two-year-old pup that joins us from Charlie's Crusaders.

They say he got his name when he was found laying in the doorway of a Dollar General in Arkansas, and General is said to want nothing more than a family to call his own.

It is believed that General may have been in a home previously, as he knew basic commands and was said to be gravitating toward people coming in and out of the shore.

General likes to play with other dogs, and used to scale the divider in the shelter to play with other dogs before coming to Charlie's Crusaders.

It is believed General would do well in a home with another dog around his size (about 70 pounds) after a proper introduction. He has not been cat tested, and it is not recommended he go to a home with children under 12 due to his size.

General is house trained, up-to-date on his vaccines, and neutered.

It is said that General may need some work on manners, but is overall described as a "sweetheart."