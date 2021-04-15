Furry Friends with Hamilton Alexander, the dog

Hamilton, aka Hammy, loves nature-filled walks and spending time with his human friends.

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the York County SPCA.

At 8-years-old, Hamilton Alexander is a sweet 8-year-old, searching for a family to help live out his golden years.

He also goes by Hammy or The "HAMster."

Hamilton loves leisurely walks through nature, spending quality time with his favorite people, and getting all the cuddles and affection he can get.

He is also housebroken, walks well on leash, and is good with children.

While Hamilton has reportedly been friendly with cats, he is not a fan of other dogs. So, he would do best as the only dog in the home.

Hamilton was brought into the shelter over three months ago when his previous owner left for the military.

Hamilton is the York County SPCA's longest-term resident dog and is very anxious to find his forever home.