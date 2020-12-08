x
Furry Friends with Caterpillar, the cat!

Caterpillar joined us today from the York SPCA!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Caterpillar, the cat!

Caterpillar is currently at the York SPCA.

He is a three-year-old boy that is described as vocal, loving, and a wonderful lap cat.

Caterpillar can also be playful and high energy.

He is said to get along with his other cat friends well, and may do well in a home with other playmates.

Caterpillar is heart worm positive, so it is recommended that his family give him a monthly heart worm preventative. He cannot spread heart worm to other cats or animals.

To check out Caterpillar, you can visit the York SPCA's website here.

