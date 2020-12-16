Furry Friends with Bruno Mars!

Bruno Mars is a sweet 2-year-old boy, available for adoption from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

He is 2-years-old and has similarities to a lab mix.

Bruno was found alone in Mississippi until kind volunteers rescued him.

He is a very sweet dog, but does have some sight issues.

Bruno is farsighted, so he has some problems seeing things that are close up and can sometimes bump into things.

Because of this issue, Charlie's Crusader's recommends that he be in a home with a fenced in yard and with kids ages 10 and up.