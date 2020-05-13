Furry Friends with Bella, the Boxer mix

Bella is a 10-year-old Boxer mix available for adoption.

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Bella, the Boxer mix!

She is a 10-year-old that has been at the shelter since January.

Bella is described as a sweet older girl that loves long and leisurely walks.

She is also quite found of snacks.

While Bella is loving and mostly laid back, in her ideal home, she would be the only pet.

Bella can be possessive over higher value items, so a home without small children and experience with resource guarding would be idea for her.