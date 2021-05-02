Free pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic opens at HACC, York Campus

The temporary testing site at Harrisburg Area Community College - York Campus, will only be in York County for five days.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We are now entering week nine of regional COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania. Our of the testing sites in six new counties, one will be set up in South Central Pennsylvania.

It's free, and starts operating at 9:00 a.m., on Friday.

The regional testing sites change on a weekly basis putting one of the latest centers in York County.

After testing wraps up here other counties will see similar pop-up test centers until all 61 Pennsylvania counties have been covered.

The walk in and drive-thru testing at HACC will be daily from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., from Friday until Tuesday.

They can test up to 450 patients a day, with mid nasal passage swab "PCR" tests. It's free, and open to both county and non-county residents.

Patients have to be over three-years-old, but aren't required to show any symptoms.

Appointments aren't needed, but a photo ID or an insurance card should be present for testing