Free child safety seat checks with Lititz Borough Police Department

LITITZ, Pa. — It's important to be safe behind the wheel to help protect yourself and other drivers on the road. However, sometimes people struggle with keeping children safe by not knowing how to properly use car seats, boosters, and even seat belts.

Part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from September 20-26, the Lititz Borough Police Department is offering free child safety seat checks.

The week is dedicated to educating everyone about keeping kids safe in cars, and teaching people how to use items like car seats properly.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2018 every 32 seconds on child under the age of 13 was involved in a crash. They say many times injuries and even death can be prevented when boosters, seat belts, and car seats are used properly.

If you want to make sure you are installing them the right way, the Lititz Borough Police Department is offering free child car seat safety checks!

They will teach you how to put them in your vehicle the right way, you just need to contact them to make an appointment in advance.

You can do so online, give them a call at (717) 626-6393 ext. 266.