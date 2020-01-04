FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Domestic assault

Samuel Vasquez-Rivera, 42-year-old Hispanic male

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 205 pounds

Vasquez-Rivera is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in the 400 block of South Queen Street. He allegedly held a pillow over the victim's face, punched her in the face multiple times, and told her he was going to kill her.

2. Theft

Shawnte Henderson, 51-year-old Black man

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 165 lbs

On February 3, 2020, police began investigating the theft of a water meter and copper pipe from a home in the 300 block of Kurtz Avenue.

An investigation revealed that Henderson had taken the items to a salvage yard and attempted to sell them for money.

He is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property and theft.

3. Forgery

Ronald Brooks, 29-year-old Black man

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 170 lbs.

On January 17, 2020, police investigated a burglary that occurred in the 800 block of Mckenzie Street.

During that burglary, credit cards and checks were taken and used later that day.

Police were able to develop Brooks as the suspect, and he is wanted for forgery, theft, and other related charges.

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717