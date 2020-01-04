FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:
1. Domestic assault
Samuel Vasquez-Rivera, 42-year-old Hispanic male
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 205 pounds
Vasquez-Rivera is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in the 400 block of South Queen Street. He allegedly held a pillow over the victim's face, punched her in the face multiple times, and told her he was going to kill her.
2. Theft
Shawnte Henderson, 51-year-old Black man
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 165 lbs
On February 3, 2020, police began investigating the theft of a water meter and copper pipe from a home in the 300 block of Kurtz Avenue.
An investigation revealed that Henderson had taken the items to a salvage yard and attempted to sell them for money.
He is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property and theft.
3. Forgery
Ronald Brooks, 29-year-old Black man
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 170 lbs.
On January 17, 2020, police investigated a burglary that occurred in the 800 block of Mckenzie Street.
During that burglary, credit cards and checks were taken and used later that day.
Police were able to develop Brooks as the suspect, and he is wanted for forgery, theft, and other related charges.
Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com
Instructions for submitting tips
1) click on submit a tip
2) fill out all available boxes
Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS
York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717
York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219