FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department stopped by to discuss the following wanted criminals.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department stopped by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Wanted on outstanding warrants

Joseph Givens, 39, is wanted on four outstanding bench warrants stemming from a theft case, two burglary cases, and an escape case.

He is described as a white man who stands about 5'8" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

2. Homicide

Marvin Butler, 29, is wanted for a homicide from October 2019. He allegedly shot and killed a victim in the 400 block of West King Street in York. Butler has previous felony charges and is facing multiple charges in connection to the homicide.

Butler is described as a black man who stands about 5'8" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

3. Strangulation

Carlos Null, 51, allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend to the ground during an argument and began choking her until she could not breathe.

Null is described as a black man who stands about 5'11" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

4. Fundraiser for St. Baldrick's

Once again, the York City Police Department is looking to raise money for St. Baldrick's. This event will be April 11th, 2020 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM at 34 W. Clarke Ave York PA, 17403. Money raised from this event supports research to help save kids with cancer.

You can donate here.

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717