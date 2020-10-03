x
FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. 

Today, Trooper Megan Ammerman and Trooper Osborne of the Pennsylvania State Police stopped by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Zarate Naomi Brown

35-years-old with brown eyes, brown hair

Stands 5'4" tall and weighs about 190 pounds

Brown is wanted for walking out on work release on August 6, 2019.

She is known to have connections in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.

Anyone with any information can contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

2. Johnny Josef Maynard, Jr.

Blue eyes, blonde hair

Stands 5'10" tall and weighs about 235 lbs.

Maynard has warrants out of Lancaster, York and Centre Counties on DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver.

He is known to have connections in York and Lancaster Counties.

Anyone with information can contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.