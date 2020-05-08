FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Burglary

Ramon Severino-Guilamo, 24-year-old black man

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 215 pounds

On July 14, police responded to the 100 block of East Church Avenue in York for a reported domestic incident.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Severino-Guilamo, entered the property and began arguing with her.

Then, he allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and struck her before fleeing the scene.

2. Homicide

Roddrick Battle, 19-year-old black man

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 150 pounds

On June 23, police responded to the 500 block of West Princess Street in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased adult male who had been shot.

After an investigation, police determined Battle was involved in the homicide.

3. Homicide

Temile Faison, 18-year-old black man

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 120 pounds

Anthony Faison, 21-year-old black man

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 190 pounds

On June 12, police responded to the 400 block of Park Street in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a victim that had been shot multiple times.

An investigation revealed that the Faisons were involved in the shooting.

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717