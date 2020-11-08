x
FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Trooper Megan Ammerman of the Pennsylvania State Police offered information on the following wanted criminals.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, State Trooper Megan Ammerman offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Assault

Luis Marrero-Beltran, 37-year-old Hispanic man

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 130 pounds

On July 30, Marrero-Beltran allegedly struck a family member in the head with a hammer in York Springs before fleeing the scene before police arrival.

He is known to have connections in Adams County, York County, and the Washington, PA area.

If you have any information that can lead to Marrero-Beltran's arrest, you can contact State Police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

