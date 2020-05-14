Four bills approved by Senate to protect lives and livelihoods of Pennsylvanians

The four bills would allow county governments to have more control over reopening their local economies, and start the discussion of reopening some businesses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Senate approved a package of four bills on Wednesday, that are aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods of Pennsylvanians.

The four bills would allow county governments to have more control over reopening their local economies, and start the discussion of reopening some businesses.

With COVID-19 cases declining in the commonwealth, government and health officials met to discuss the reopening plans for part of Pennsylvania.

Keep in mind, official said safety measures must be in place to protect employees and customers-- to maintain mitigation efforts.

Senate Bill 327 would allow county officials to create their own COVID-19 plans for reopening their local economies, just as long as they comply with the CDC and the State Department of Health safety guidelines.

In addition to reopening plans, Senate Bill 327 creates a COVID-19 cost and recovery task force.

House Bill 2388 would mandate that the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to issue waiver's to certain business closures under the Governor's orders. Including -- car dealerships, lawn and garden centers, barber shops, messenger and agent services, hair salons, and pet groomers.

House Bill 2412 allows for waivers for legal services and real estate.

The final bill in the package would allow restaurants to start selling cocktails and mixed drinks to go. The to go drink legislation, House Bill 327 is the only bill headed to the Governor's desk, as of Thursday morning.

The other three bills are headed to the house.