Helping foster kids transition to daily life, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

YORK, Pa. — There are roughly 15,000 children in the foster care system in Pennsylvania. Many of them are never adopted, and once they turn 18, they are left alone to navigate life.

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on June 7 to discuss CASA, a nonprofit that aims to help foster children who have aged out of the system.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and these unpaid individuals have made it their duty to help new adults who need some extra guidance as they enter the real world.

The chicks also discussed CASA's "Everyday Hero Challenge." The organization is urging the public to support foster children in this fundraiser by logging 62 miles of exercise from June 1 to 30.

"You set the schedule, choosing your location(s) and activity(ies) for the month," the press release said. "Go ahead and walk, run, swim, bike, rollerblade, or maybe even 'fly' to champion children who have experienced abuse and neglect."