First day of Fall fun at Maple Lawn Farms

Tuesday marks the official start of Fall. Maple Lawn Farms in York County has your returning fall favorites and more.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is back at Maple Lawn Farms in York County. You can find all the fall classics there, with some new additions this year.

From apple picking, to pumpkin picking, their corn maze, and apple cider donuts.. you can't go wrong at spending the day outdoors at Maple Lawn Farms.

New this year, their giant corn maize slide and brand new wagon for rides out to the pumpkin patch. They also have a new giant pumpkin display for family photos.

You can pick your own pumpkins and apples until the end of October. They have 15 apple varieties.

You can find a schedule of what is available to pick each week on their website. Their most up to date hours are listed on their Facebook page each week.