The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend

The opening weekend of the famous Field of Screams haunted attraction in Lancaster County begins Friday night.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so.

The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey.

New this year, Jim Schopf, co-owner of Field of Screams, said that they re-vamped their "Den of Darkness" and "Nocturnal Wasteland" attractions. He invites guests to see how scary these changes are now.

Tickets can be purchased online, and in-person if space is available. Schopf recommends buying tickets online to make sure you can reserve a spot.

There is also more than just scares--food trucks, live entertainment, and games are all packed on site for guests. And Corn Cob Acres is next door for a kid-friendly experience.