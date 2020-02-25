Fat Tuesday: Thousands of fastnachts being prepared at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia

Making fastnachts on Fat Tuesday has been a tradition at Holy Trinity for 96 years.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of volunteers were at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia, Lancaster County bright and early Tuesday morning making fasnachts.

It's a tradition at the church on Fat Tuesday for the last 96 years.

Many volunteers have been coming back year after year to help make the fastnachts, which are a version of a donut that is made with yeast and potato or potato flour.

Then, the fastnachts are deep fried in lard.

Each year, many volunteers come out to Holy Trinity to help carry on the tradition.

The oldest volunteer is 92-years-old and has been volunteering for more than 40 years.

Holy Trinity is selling fastnachts by the dozen, they expect to make 86,000 fastnachts on 12 frying days through March.