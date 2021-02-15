Fastnacht orders coming in hot, at Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe

It's a treat that people look forward to every year. February 16 is Fastnacht Day!

The smell of doughy, potato goodness is taking over Bird-In-Hand Bakery and Cafe in Lancaster County.

The bakery has been busy making and selling Fastnachts since February 1, however they say this week is by far their busiest.

Swapping shifts and working around the clock to make hundreds of dozens of Fastnachts, don't worry if you miss out on the actual day because they will be selling them until February 23.

The bakery is making it even easier and faster to get your fastnachts, by setting up two drive-thru tents.

One is located right outside their Bakery and Cafe along Route 340. You can get coffee and fastnachts there from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 16.

Their second drive-thru tent is located off of Route 501, south of the Lancaster Shopping Center at Firestone Tire. They will only have fashtnachts at this drive-thru on Monday and Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., while supplies last.

Bird-In-Hand Bakery and Cafe is located at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, in Lancaster County.