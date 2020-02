The day you've been waiting for is almost here! Saubel's Market in Shrewsbury is already busy getting fastnachts ready for customers.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Preparations are underway at Saubel's Markets as they are busy getting ready for Fat Tuesday, or Fastnacht Day!

It's all hands on deck, employees at Saubel's have been preparing for Fastnacht day for several days now.

They are still accepting orders for Tuesday. Saubel's will also have fastnachts available for customers to pick up in store.

The Shrewsbury location is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.