'Fall in Love' with a new furry friend at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — Autumn is here, and the colder weather might have some people thinking about adding a furry four legged friend to their family.

Pet lovers can now 'Fall In Love' with a new family member for a discounted price!

The 'Fall In Love' with the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County event is offering discounted adoption fees throughout the entire month of October, thanks to Subaru, their Subaru Loves Pets Grant, and the ASPCA.

At the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, adoption fees will be discounted $25 from the original price for the month of October. Employees say prices are based off the age of the kitten. They are all adopted with their appropriate vaccines, micro chipped, and spayed or neutered.

Before planning a visit to the Pet Pantry just be sure to visit their website, fill out an application, and review their COVID-19 policies.