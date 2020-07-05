PA Charter School families making their teachers feel special amid COVID-19 pandemic

Charter Schools in South Central PA are thanking their teachers for National Teacher Appreciation Week, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's National Teacher Appreciation Week, and although it's being celebrated a bit differently this year -- parents and students are still making sure their teachers are getting the recognition they deserve.

Students and teachers are being forced to adapt to a new way of learning, after COVID-19 shut down all schools.

Now more than ever, is a time to really celebrate educators for all of their hard work.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Pennsylvania Charter Schools are giving special shout outs to teachers making a different in their lives, especially during these unusual times.

According to a release from Pennsylvania Charter Schools local students and families #ThankATeacher with these messages:

Teacher: Mrs. Hicks, Commonwealth Charter Academy

Submitted by: Jade - Dillsburg, PA

“Mrs. Hicks is a wonderful teacher who truly cares about her students.”

Teacher: Crystal Miller, Commonwealth Charter Academy

Submitted by: Cheryl - Dauphin County, PA

“She is very patient and engaging with my second grader and his classmates, which can be challenging in a virtual environment. She is very good at ‘classroom’ management.”

Teacher: Pamela Seager, Agora Cyber Charter School

Submitted by: Sharon - Carlisle, PA

“Two of my children had Ms. Seager for English. In a letter to the principal at the time, I stated that there must be two Ms. Seagers since it was impossible that one teacher could make herself available to the degree that she did for my children and others. She played a key role in teaching writing to both of my children and was the catalyst for my daughter's blooming into a gifted writer.”

Teacher: Casey Marshall, Agora Cyber Charter School

Submitted by: Kathleen - Lancaster, PA

“She makes math class engaging for all the students and especially my son."

Friday is the last day of teacher appreciation week, so be sure to thank them or send a special message their way.