Easy plant-based meal ideas with GIANT

Giant Nutritionist, Joni Rampolla, explains why plant-based eating is quickly becoming a 2021 trend.

YORK, Pa. — Plant-based eating, also known as plant-forward eating, is trending in the nutrition world!

Plant-based eating is not a strict diet, but it does put an emphasis on preparing foods that are found primarily in plants as the main part of a meal.

It not only includes fruit and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, beans, legumes and whole grains.

Plant-based eating can be flexible with ingredients, giving you the freedom to incorporate more plant-based ingredients, without giving up the food you love.

Nutritionists with The GIANT Company want to help people understand all the benefits of plant-based eating with free virtual classes.

If you're interested in signing up, you can so here.

On FOX43 Morning News, Joni Rampolla, Regional Nutrition Specialist with The GIANT Company, shared three plant-heavy recipes that you can make at home.