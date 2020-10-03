x
Dr. Sean Campbell talks handwashing & coronavirus on FOX43 Morning News

Handwashing is simple, easy & effective.
Credit: FOX43

YORK, Pa. — The coronavirus has dominated headlines recently.

While many are scrambling to the store to buy hand sanitizer, a simple, yet effective method of germ prevention and elimination seems to be going forgotten: hand washing.

Dr. Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury offered more.

If you think your child needs to be seen by a doctor, at WellSpan, you can schedule an appointment online at any one of the offices here.

