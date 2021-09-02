Dept. of L&I to give update on PUA, PEUC program issues

The Dept. of L&I will hold a live update on unemployment program issues at 10:30 Tuesday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state Department of Labor & Industry is expected to give an update on two of its unemployment program this morning at 10:30. The Dept. of L&I says, it only have a few outstanding issues to fix with both Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC.)

With the PUA program, there was an issue with claimants not being able to backfile for the first three weeks in January. The department says, that issue has been fixed and claimants should be able to file for the weeks of January 2nd, 9th, and 16th. Some claimants were also seeing residency issues with their claim, this issue still remains and the department says, they are working to fix this issue. They say, if you are seeing a residency issue on your PUA claim to not take any action at this time. However, if you are dealing with an issue not mentioned, they ask you email UCPUA@PA.GOV.

For those on the PEUC program, the department says, some claimants were incorrectly moved to the Extended Benefits (EB) program. They are currently working to fix this issue and move those effected back to PEUC. Some claimants were able to backfile for weeks in January, their claims show they filed but did not receive payments. The department is working to resolve this issue as well. There is also an issue where some claimants can not backfile, which they are also working to fix.

