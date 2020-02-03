x
Deals on dining kick off in Lancaster for Restaurant Week

Spring Restaurant Week begins Monday in Lancaster, with deals starting as low as ten dollars.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Starting on Monday in Lancaster, you can find special menus at some of your favorite restaurants with great deals!

Restaurant Week in Lancaster runs from March 2 - March 8. 

Restaurants are offering up specialized menus for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. 

Organizers say not only is this great for the participating restaurants, but it also gets people out in the Lancaster community. 

If there's a spot you've been waiting to check out, now is the time to do so! You can find a full list of participating restaurants, their menus, and deals here