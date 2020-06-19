Dauphin County attractions excited to reopen their doors to the community

Local establishments in Dauphin County have had their doors closed for months because of COVID-19. Now in the green phase, they are ready to welcome back customers.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Its an exciting day for Dauphin County! As they are one of three more counties in the area entering the green phase, of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

Many local attractions have been preparing while their doors were closed, but they are now ready to open their doors once again to the community.

For all you casino goers, and high rollers -- The Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is welcoming back players on Friday. Employees there have been working hard to put their new COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

They are requiring visitors to wear a mask, the casino is also working to social distance players by removing chairs, adding plexi-glass, and spreading out table games.

The casino will not be operating on it's typical 24-hour schedule. They will be closed between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. every day for deep cleaning.

Hershey's Chocolate World announced two of their most popular attractions are opening on Friday! Hershey's Chocolate Tour and Create Your Own Candy Bar are now open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Earlier this month they announced their partial reopen, offering take-out treats for shoppers.

They are requiring customer please wears masks, practice social distancing, a temperature check will also be preformed upon entry, and the number of people at the attraction will be limited. A timed ticket will also be required to enjoy the attractions.

For a limited time, guests can reserve a free timed entry pass and tickets for Hershey’s Create Your Own Candy Bar at tickets.hersheys.com.

Just in time for peak bloom, Hershey Gardens is opening its doors to customers will 3,500 roses on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Officials with Hershey Gardens say they are thrilled to reopen their colorful and beautiful gardens once again!

They have made some safety changes because of COVID-19 to better ensure the safety of their guests and employees:

Online Contactless Admission

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at Hershey Gardens.org. Upon arrival, visitors will self-scan their ticket using either an electronic image or hard copy of the ticket. In an effort to manage guest capacity, online ticket purchasers will also be required to choose a specified arrival time, offered at 20-minute intervals during operating hours.

Guest Safety

Hershey Gardens is also adding safety measures as recommended by the CDC; they range from additional hand sanitizers to enhanced cleaning protocols and requiring all employees to undergo COVID-19 training. Guests are required to wear a mask indoors, encouraged to wear a mask outdoors and practice physical distancing during their visit. Anyone who does not feel well should stay at home.