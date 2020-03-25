Dance schools continue online amid COVID-19 closures

Teaching dance in 2020 is like nothing ever done before.

YORK, Pa. — Academics are not the only thing being taught online due to COVID-19 closures. Dance schools are working overtime, finding ways to keep their students learning as well.

Allison Smith teaches at Greater York Dance in York County and she says she's been using every social media platform possible to teach their kids.

"Just because we're stuck in our houses, doesn't mean that we have to stop dancing. It's a good way for us to stay connected with our kids. There's definitely been a learning curve for all of us, but we are doing it day by day and we're trying our best," Smith said.

The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy in Camp Hill, Cumberland County is also still in "session." Whether it's tap, ballet or modern, their dancers are getting a ton of practice taking virtual classes. The academy has also added educational resources on their website for kids to enjoy, including full ballets and interviews with world famous ballerinas to keep them focused on the ballet world.

For more information on either dance schools, check out their websites.

Greater York Dance: https://www.gydance.org/