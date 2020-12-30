Cozy up and safely ring in 2021 at The Exchange in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pandemic changing the way we ring in the New Year, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate safely!
Just like every other holiday that's seen some adjustments while celebrating in 2020, COVID-19 is now taking over probably one of the most anticipated -- New Year's Eve.
Despite the pandemic causing some restrictions, many people are looking forward to 2021. Therefore, there are still ways you can safely say goodbye to 2020!
One of the handful of restaurants open for outdoor dining, The Exchange Rooftop Bar and Lounge.
They have their rooftop open where you can cozy up and keep warm with their firepits and heat lamps, while social distancing from other restaurant goers.
The Exchange has adapted their safety protocols to keep up with the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
If outdoor dining isn't for you -- don't worry they have their full menu and cocktails available for take out!
They are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., take out is offered from noon until 4 p.m.
The Exchange is also open from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10p.m. on Sunday.
You can check out their menus and make reservations on their website.
"Please go out and support all your local businesses and restaurants -- every snack, meal, beverage, that you order goes a long way in supporting an industry that's been hit very hard hit through this. But we're looking forward to getting through this and starting a new again," said Josh Nowak, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Lancaster Marriott.
You may not be out at a crowded bar this year, but you can still ring in the New Year while helping support local businesses in your community.
Lancaster's New Year's celebrations are also seeing adjustments. Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 8 p.m. and a mobile DJ will be hitting different spots throughout the city.
There will be no red rose countdown or live concert at Bins Park this year.