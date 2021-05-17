Capacity limits increase across Pennsylvania today

This comes two weeks before nearly all mitigation efforts are set to be lifted across the commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capacity limits for events in Pennsylvania will increase today.

The Wolf Administration on Tuesday announced earlier this month that event and gathering maximum occupancy limits will be increased to 50 percent for indoor events and gatherings and 75 percent for outdoor events and gatherings on May 17.

“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” Wolf said. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”

The updated guidance will not prevent municipalities, school districts, restaurants and venues from continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts, Wolf said.

The increased occupancy limits come ahead of Memorial Day, which is when COVID-19 mitigation orders will be lifted across the state.