Lancaster County community vaccination center now offering single dose Johnson & Johnson shot

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center is now offering the single dose Johnson & Johnson "Janssen" vaccine to patients.

After some questions regarding the J&J single dose shot, and working with the Pennsylvania Health Department (DOH) the center now has 800 "Janssen" doses available.

As of Wednesday officials said they had roughly 100 appointments booked out of the 240 they had available for Thursday.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the Site Director and the Chief Clinical Officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said they are excited to offer options for those who want to get vaccinated, and that the single dose makes things easier.

The J&J vaccine is only approved for those 18 years and older.

Dr. Ripchinski said if you'd like the one shot vaccine, you must specify J&J when you schedule your appointment, or tell someone at the center if you are a walk in. Otherwise, you'll most likely receive the Pfizer vaccine.

After a bit of a "lull" he says people are still getting vaccinated.

“Ironically people don’t know, we’re still giving well over 5,000 doses a week. Anywhere between 500 to 900 first doses every single day, so we’re definitely still vaccinating people. I would encourage those who may be on the fence -- now might be your time learn more about the vaccine, talk to your friends and family, and think about the impact you can have on reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the community," explained Dr. Ripchinski.

He said they've successfully used the J&J shot at pop-up clinics in Lancaster County before bringing it to the community vaccine center.

In terms of the Pfizer vaccine -- he said after it was authorized for kids ages 12 through 15, they've been seeing a lot of younger people coming in to get vaccinated.

The Lancaster County community vaccine center also has "family pods" set up so a family can easily get vaccinated at the same time.

You can schedule an appointment and find more information about getting vaccinated here.

If you would like the single dose J&J, you must be at least 18-years-old and specify.

The site is open for appointments and walk ins, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

They will be closed for Memorial Day.