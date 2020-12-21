Countdown to Christmas: Amazon working to make sure packages arrive in time

According to Amazon 2020 has been their biggest holiday shopping season to date. However, site leaders say they're working extra hard to ensure Christmas deliveries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's crunch time! With Christmas just a few days away, retailers and shipping carriers have been urging shoppers to place their online orders extra early this year due to major shipping delays.

However, Kate Johnson the Amazon Site Leader in Carlisle, Cumberland County says their employees have been planning for this for months.

"Success is a planned event so just like in years past we do an enormous amount of planning and preparation so our teams are prepared to serve the customer demand, in a safe and healthy way from our sight," explained Johnson.

From strategic planning, to safely adding extra holiday employees -- plus a little Christmas magic, that's how Amazon hopes to meet their customer promise. Which is a top priority for them.

Johnson said this time of year is always exciting to see the orders come in and the work load in the building increase.

Amazon announcing earlier this month that 2020 has been their biggest holiday shopping season yet.

To keep up with all the orders pouring in they've created over 100,000 seasonal jobs, with more then 6,200 of them in Pennsylvania.

With Christmas inching closer by the second, many will be refreshing their tracking numbers just to see if their packages are going to be delivered on time.

However, Amazon says they don't have any deadlines. They say the estimated shipping date that customers see when they check out is pretty accurate.

"No deadlines definitely get your orders in and have fun while shopping," said Johnson.

Even though they don't have specific deadlines, you should definitely still try and make those last minute purchases as quickly as possible. Just don't forget to make sure your order says 'Arriving before Christmas' before you check out!

"Everyone is excited and doing well and all coming together to service that customer promise," said Johnson.