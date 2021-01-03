Free pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Perry County

The temporary testing site at Newport Assembly of God Family Life Center in Perry County, will be open for drive-thru and walk in clinics everyday until Friday.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — This week marks the last week of regional COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania.

The temporary testing site at Newport Assembly of God Family Life Center in Perry County, will be open for drive-thru and walk in clinics everyday until Friday.

The Department of Health is working with AMI Healthcare to make these pop-up locations possible.

Week 12, the final push from the Department of Health to get more Pennsylvanian's tested for the coronavirus. Five out of 61 counties remain on the list for this week. Perry County, being the only one in South Central PA.

The acting Secretary of Health, Allison Beam, encourages anyone who feels they need or want to take a COVID-19 test, to take advantage of the free pop-up testing sites.

“While recent decreases in daily positive cases are promising, they don’t negate the need for testing,” Beam said.

The DOH reporting just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. At this time last month records show the state was reporting between 3,500 and 4,000 new confirmed daily cases.

Tests will be available daily from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Newport Assembly of God Family Life Center.

The church is located at 27 West Shortcut Road in Newport, Perry County.

They can test up to 450 patients a day, with mid nasal passage swab "PCR" tests. It's free, and open to both county and non-county residents.

Appointments aren't needed, but a photo ID or an insurance card should be present for testing

Patients have to be over three-years-old, but aren't required to show any symptoms.

The clinic is on a first come first serve basis. Turnaround time to get test results back can be two to seven days.