Concerns over COVID-19 vaccine supply across Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County's mass vaccination site is set to open in early March. However, Pennsylvania is still struggling to keep up with COVID-19 vaccine demand.

The question still remains, will there be enough doses to mass vaccinate?

Lancaster County officials hope to vaccinate 6,000 patients per day, although it will all depend on vaccine availability.

More mass vaccination sites are being planned across South Central Pennsylvania. According to state health officials, several million people who are eligible to get the shot -- still have not received it.

The DOH said over two million COVID-19 vaccines have been given out statewide. They are working with counties including Lancaster to distribute the vaccine, but they said it's going to take time.

The mass vaccine site at the former Bon-Ton at the Park City Center is set to open soon. Early stages of the set up process are already underway and workers will remain there getting things ready until it opens.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said he is still concerned about getting the needed allocation.

"I continue to believe this is a better model than the state’s current rollout and that having one center with one sign up system will alleviate much of the public frustration. There does seem to be some good news nationally in that vaccine supplies are expected to significantly increase in March," Parsons said.

If vaccine supplies increase in March, Parsons said that could be good timing and that the center could come online around the right time to take advantage of that.

Lancaster's mass vaccination site will remain open seven days a week from March through June.