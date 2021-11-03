Reintroducing 'Coaching You,' a segment with life coach, Liz Reihm

Check out FOX43's interviews with Liz Reihm to learn how to better deal with the stresses of life.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43's segment with Life Coach Liz Reihm, "Coaching You" is back!

Above, FOX43 anchors Amy Lutz and Jackie De Tore explain what a life coach is, how they can help people, and the kinds of things FOX43 viewers can expect when they view this segment.

According to Reihm, life coaching focuses on the three As: awareness, action, and accountability.

Life coaches can help with anything from life transitions, procrastination and motivation, conflict resolution, relationship struggles, communication skills, anxiety, depression, and more.

FOX43 invites our viewers to write to Reihm with their life questions - she is here to help. Those interested in having their questions answered on air can email her at liz@coaching4her.com.