SpringGate Vineyard kicks off its Margarita Celebration weekend with Cinco de Mayo

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Today is Cinco de Mayo!
The holiday is often seen as a good reason to enjoy Mexican food and drinks, as it has become a large-scale celebration of the culture in many U.S. cities.
A Dauphin County vineyard is getting in on the fun as well: SpringGate Vineyard is having 4-day Margarita Celebration, starting today!
The event kicks of at noon on Thurs., May 5 and runs through May 8.
Rebecca Kline says that this weekend, guests will be able to enjoy margaritas, live music, and food trucks.
Here is a list of the specials, performers, and food trucks expected for the event:
SPECIALS:
$4 Margarita Cocktails
$4 Margarita Slushies
LIVE MUSIC:
Thursday at 6 p.m. --> Matt Miskie (Haha Patio)
Friday at 5 p.m. --> John Rossey (Haha Patio)
Friday at 8 p.m. --> Nick Minahan (Brewery)
Saturday at 2 p.m. --> Hemlock Hollow (Brewery)
Saturday at 5 p.m. --> Joe Cigan (Brewery)
Saturday at 8 p.m. --> Brenda Brune (Haha Patio)
Sunday at 2 p.m. --> Devix (Brewery)
FOOD TRUCKS:
Thursday at 4 p.m. --> Chef Tony
Friday at 3 p.m. --> Grand Cru
Friday at 4 p.m. --> 717tacos
Saturday at 12 p.m. --> Chef Tony & 717tacos
Sunday at 12 p.m. --> Chef Tony