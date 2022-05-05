SpringGate Vineyard kicks off its Margarita Celebration weekend with Cinco de Mayo

During the weekend-long celebration, guests will be able to enjoy margaritas, live music and food trucks.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Today is Cinco de Mayo!

The holiday is often seen as a good reason to enjoy Mexican food and drinks, as it has become a large-scale celebration of the culture in many U.S. cities.

A Dauphin County vineyard is getting in on the fun as well: SpringGate Vineyard is having 4-day Margarita Celebration, starting today!

The event kicks of at noon on Thurs., May 5 and runs through May 8.

Rebecca Kline says that this weekend, guests will be able to enjoy margaritas, live music, and food trucks.

Here is a list of the specials, performers, and food trucks expected for the event:

SPECIALS:

$4 Margarita Cocktails

$4 Margarita Slushies



LIVE MUSIC:

Thursday at 6 p.m. --> Matt Miskie (Haha Patio)

Friday at 5 p.m. --> John Rossey (Haha Patio)

Friday at 8 p.m. --> Nick Minahan (Brewery)

Saturday at 2 p.m. --> Hemlock Hollow (Brewery)

Saturday at 5 p.m. --> Joe Cigan (Brewery)

Saturday at 8 p.m. --> Brenda Brune (Haha Patio)

Sunday at 2 p.m. --> Devix (Brewery)



FOOD TRUCKS:

Thursday at 4 p.m. --> Chef Tony

Friday at 3 p.m. --> Grand Cru

Friday at 4 p.m. --> 717tacos

Saturday at 12 p.m. --> Chef Tony & 717tacos

Sunday at 12 p.m. --> Chef Tony