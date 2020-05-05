x
Cinco De Mayo drink ideas with Patrón

It's Cinco De Mayo! We spoke with a Patrón mixologist live on FOX43 Morning News to get a few ideas of how to enjoy the day!

YORK, Pa. — It's Cinco De Mayo!

Of course, some may celebrate the day with a drink or two.

Today, we were joined by Patrón mixologist Stephanie Teslar who showed us how to make the perfect Patrón margarita or the classic margarita.

Credit: Patron

PATRÓN Classic Margarita

 1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

1 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

+ Lime wedge for garnish 

+ Kosher salt (optional) 

Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.

Credit: Patron

Perfect PATRÓN Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado

1 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange 

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup, to taste

+ Lime wheel for garnish

+ Kosher salt (optional)
Method: Combine ingredients in the cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a salt-rimmed martini or rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.