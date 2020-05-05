Cinco De Mayo drink ideas with Patrón

It's Cinco De Mayo! We spoke with a Patrón mixologist live on FOX43 Morning News to get a few ideas of how to enjoy the day!

YORK, Pa. — It's Cinco De Mayo!

Of course, some may celebrate the day with a drink or two.

Today, we were joined by Patrón mixologist Stephanie Teslar who showed us how to make the perfect Patrón margarita or the classic margarita.

PATRÓN Classic Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

1 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

+ Lime wedge for garnish

+ Kosher salt (optional)

Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.

Perfect PATRÓN Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado

1 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup, to taste

+ Lime wheel for garnish