Chocolate Covered February: Spoil your sweetie all month long in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There are plenty of ways you can surprise your sweetheart on Valentine's Day this year -- both in person and online!

How does the saying go... a way to someone's heart is through their stomach?

Whether it's whipping up something in the kitchen at home, dining out, or making something sweet like chocolate -- you can't go wrong celebrating Valentine's Day at the Sweetest Place on Earth.

Chocolate Covered February is back at Hershey for the 17th year with many events happening in person.

For the first time, they will also be offering virtual classes to sweeten up your Valentine's Day plans at home.

For more information about Chocolate Covered February, and details about the events you can visit their website.